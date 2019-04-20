× Helicopter crashes after clipping power line in Madison County

NEAR ST. JACOB, IL – Saturday evening around 7:30 pm, a small helicopter was spraying a field when it clipped a power line and crashed. The incident happened in the 10000 block of West Asper Road in rural Madison County near St. Jacob Illinois.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tells Fox 2/News 11 the pilot suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office has secured the scene and notified the FAA and NTSB of the crash.