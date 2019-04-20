9th annual Hunt for a Cure Saturday morning in Queeny Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

St. Louis County – Thousands of Easter eggs will be hidden at Queeny Park on Saturday morning for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society`s Hunt for a Cure event and Fox 2 is a proud sponsor.

Hunt for a Cure is one of the largest egg hunts in St. Louis with around 80,000 plastic eggs filled with goodies for kids to find. Organizers are expecting close to 8,000 attendees this year. The Easter bunny will make a very special appearance via helicopter.

In addition to being a great family experience, Hunt for a Cure is an opportunity for families who have children currently being treated for cancer to get out of the hospital and enjoy some quality family time together.

Hunt for a Cure

Queeny Park

Saturday, April 20th

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

https://www.lls.org/events/hunt-for-a-cure-1