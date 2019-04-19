Woman shot at Buzz Westfall Plaza in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 21-year-old woman is expected to survive after being shot Friday morning at the Buzz Westfall Plaza in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. outside of Hibbett Sports. The store closed early because of the gunfire.

County police arrived to find the victim inside a bullet-riddled Dodge Charger. She was rushed to a local hospital.

Police have not released any information on a shooter or possible motive.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-355-1200 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.