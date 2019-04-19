ST. LOUIS - Kylee Million is a second-grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary in the Wood River Hartford school district. According to her mother, Kylee is determined to be a meteorologist when she grows up. She checks out books from the library about the weather so she can learn more about clouds, fog, storms, and more! Kylee Million is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Kylee Million
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaliyah Allen
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Kaitlyn Zirkelbach
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Beau Jean Belz
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Greyson Schaaf
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Matthew Tate
-
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Hallee Inman
-
Weather Kid of the Week: Austin Coleman
-
Mozambique shows how climate change could affect the world’s most vulnerable
-
Kids around the world plan to skip school this Friday to demand action on climate change
-
Another ‘bomb cyclone’ is hitting the Rockies and the Plains with blizzard conditions
-
-
Alabama readies for Trump visit Friday and severe weather Saturday
-
Groundhog predicts an early spring; don’t get too excited, he’s usually wrong
-
75% of the US population will suffer below-freezing temps this week