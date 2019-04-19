Weather Kid of the Week: Kylee Million

Posted 4:52 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 02:55PM, April 17, 2019

Kylee Million

ST. LOUIS - Kylee Million is a second-grader at Lewis and Clark Elementary in the Wood River Hartford school district. According to her mother, Kylee is determined to be a meteorologist when she grows up. She checks out books from the library about the weather so she can learn more about clouds, fog, storms, and more! Kylee Million is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

