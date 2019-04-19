Stolen vintage mopeds recovered but owner had to buy them back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – In a Fox 2 follow-up, two custom mopeds stolen from a south St. Louis County garage were recovered this week in St. Louis City. The owner of the vintage bikes said it cost $700 to buy back her property.

Last July, Devon Hettenhausen's mopeds were stolen from her garage in Affton. She was disappointed but hoped she would get them back.

Both mopeds were custom built and one-of-a-kind: a red and black Magnum and a pink Maxi. She said they would be easily identifiable to someone who was familiar with after-market bikes.

As the months passed, Hettenhausen said she gave up hope she would see her mopeds again. She even bought a new bike.

"Sometimes I would wonder if they went to the scrapyard," Hettenhausen said. "Maybe whoever stole them saw the news report, got scared, and ditched them somewhere."

Earlier this week, she got the call she thought would never come.

A friend of a friend saw an ad for a bike on Facebook, contacted the seller, and went to his home in St. Louis to see what he had for sale.

Hettenhausen said the St. Louis moped community is small and they have been keeping an eye out for her stolen property.

"(The buyer) knew my bikes had been stolen, he knew what my bikes looked like, but he didn't know (the Magnum) was mine because they had spray painted it like four or five different colors," she said.

Hettenhausen said the buyer purchased her Magnum moped which had been spray painted several different colors for $600. Then the seller asked the buyer if he would like to see another bike he had in the backyard.

"He said he walked in the backyard and instantly, he knew," said Hettenhausen.

She said her one-of-a-kind pink Maxi bike was in the seller's yard.

"It is completely after-market,” she said. “There is not a single bike that looks like this in America."

The buyer snapped a picture of the bike and told the seller he would think about it. He drove around the block and immediately contacted Hettenhausen's ex-husband, who built the moped from scratch.

The next day, Hettenhausen's ex-husband and police went to the home where the moped was for sale armed with photos of the bike being built.

"(After looking at the photos, the seller) literally said in front of the police, 'This is your bike,' and my ex-husband was like, 'Yes, it is my bike,' and (police) still would not take the bike from him and give it to us," said Hettenhausen. "My ex-husband still had to pay $100 to leave with it."

Missouri law does not require mopeds to be registered. Hettenhausen said vehicle identification numbers are easily removed from the custom-built bikes.

St. Louis County police said they’re still investigating the incident.

In all, it cost $700 to purchase Hettenhausen's mopeds from the seller in St. Louis. She was able to work out a deal with the man who bought her Magnum moped for $600.

Hettenhausen is going to do some work on other bikes the seller owns in exchange for returning her moped. She said she is grateful to him for alerting her to her missing property.