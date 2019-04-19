Staff members hurt while breaking up student fights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, Mo. – There's a concern in the Ferguson-Florissant School District after teachers are hurt while trying to break up fights between students.

The incidents happened at Ferguson Middle School in Ferguson.

District spokesperson Kevin Hampton said over the past week there have been three different incidents where staff members have been hurt trying to separate fighting students.

In two cases, teachers have sought medical attention after breaking up the fights.

One of the teachers who went for treatment is from the Ferguson-Florissant district; the other is with the Special School District.

The president of the Ferguson-Florissant School District’s teachers association says she plans to work with the district to try and keep learning environments safe for everyone.