Michigan woman gets doctors’ names tattooed on her after lifesaving treatment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan woman has made huge strides in recovering after she was nearly decapitated in a car crash.

Lila DeLine was hit by someone going 60 miles per hour while pulling out of her driveway, causing her neck to snap and nearly decapitating her internally.

Doctors said her skull came off her spine and she nearly died.

"I was actually turning into my driveway and my husband heard me coming, and he said that he had gotten about halfway when this woman hit me. he knew enough to secure my neck and my head before moving me," DeLine said. "He kept me sitting up in a position where I could breath again, and that saved my life that day."

DeLine beat the odds and avoided paralysis. After several surgeries, she is learning how to talk, walk and swallow again, according to MLive.

The 36-year-old mother of two is back homeschooling her two daughters, making dinner for her family and doing chores.

Doctors said DeLine was taking steps less than a month after the crash.

While she may not be able to do everything she used to, she has finished her regular rehabilitation sessions at Mary Free Bed and continues her recovery at home.

DeLine credits her husband's quick response and of course the doctors with saving her life, even going as far as to get her doctor's names tattooed on her.