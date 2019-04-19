× KMOX radio personality Harry Hamm facing child sex crimes

CLAYTON, Mo. – Longtime KMOX on-air personality Harry Hamm was charged Friday with possession of child pornography and sex crimes for having inappropriate contact with an underage minor.

According to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the crimes occurred earlier this week.

The St. Ann Police Department is investigating the case though prosecutors did not specify where the alleged crimes took place.

Police said they found Hamm had images on his cellphone of children under the age of 18 either partially or completely nude.

KMOX has restricted access to Hamm’s online biography. He’s worked at the radio station since 1975.