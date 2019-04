Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. - Seven people escaped without injury after an early morning house fire in Spanish Lake.

The blaze began just before 3:00 a.m Friday at a home on Laredo Avenue near San Andres Drive.

According to authorities, five adults, a two-year-old and a three-month-old were able to escape to safety.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the basement.

The cause of the fire is unclear.