ST. LOUIS – Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis will be in St. Louis Friday for the Regional Chambers Illinois Public Affairs network meeting.

The meeting will take place from 8:15 a.m until 9:30 a.m. at Vector Communications on South 18th street.

Davis represents parts of Madison and Macoupin counties and will discuss jobs, regional infrastructure funding, and agriculture.

