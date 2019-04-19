× Blues Score Three in 3rd Period, Beat Jets 3-2, Lead Series 3-2

ST. LOUIS – Trailing 2-0 going to the third period, the St. Louis Blues scored three times to beat the Jets winning Game 5, by a 3-2 score on Thursday night in Winnipeg.

Jaden Schwartz’s first goal of the series with just 15 seconds to go in the game was the winner.

The Jets scored 12 seconds into the game on Adam Lowry’s goal, then got another first-period goal from Kevin Hayes to lead 2-0 after twenty minutes.,

After a scoreless second period, Ryan O’Reilly scored on the power play to cut the deficit to 2-1 early in period three. Brayden Schenn scored his first goal of the series with a little over six minutes to play in the third. That goal was reviewed because the goal was knocked off its moorings while Schenn was scoring the tying tally. The goal did count. Then Schwartz added the winning tally in the final minute of regulation.

With the 3-2 win, the Blues now lead the series three games to two. Game 6 will be Saturday night at 6:00 PM at Enterprise Center. A Blues win sends them to the second round of the NHL playoffs.