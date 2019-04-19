American Heart Association teams up with local first responders; raising awareness for strokes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Stroke is the second largest cause of death here in the United States. That's why the American Heart Association has teamed up with local EMS and fire districts to raise awareness and provide treatment.

Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. have experienced a stroke, and with as common as it is, about 80% of strokes are preventable.

When dealing with a stroke victim, it is crucial to act fast. F.A.S.T. is the acronym created to help spot the warning signs of a stroke.

The 'F' stands for facial droop, the 'A' stands for arm drift, the 'S' stands for slurred speech, and the 'T' stands for time of onset.

One thing that health care providers and emergency responders recommend is to call for help immediately.