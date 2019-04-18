× Wood River man charged with stealing 135 guns

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A federal grand jury indicted a 30-year-old Wood River man for stealing more than a hundred firearms from a federal licensee, US Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Steven Weinhoeft said Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that in early February 2019, Bradley Boswell stole 135 guns from Benbow City Sports, a specialized gun dealer.

If convicted, Boswell faces up to 10 years in federal prison followed by three years of parole, as well as a $250,000 fine.

Boswell was ordered to remain in federal custody until a detention hearing on April 23.