SOUTH ST. LOUS – Visitation is set for Thursday for the woman found dead in a South County Quarry last month.

34-year-old Stephanie Steiner’s body was found at the Ruprecht Quarry March 28.

Police have ruled it a suspicious death and are still looking for tips from the public.

Visitation is from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Michel Funeral Home located at 5930 Southwest Ave.