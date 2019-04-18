Sentencing for man convicted of killing St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - The man who shot and killed A St. Louis County police officer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

The sentencing of Trenton Forster at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton. 20-year-old Trenton Forster was convicted in February in the 2016 shooting death of St. Louis County Police officer Blake Snyder.

There was no question during the trial that Forster pulled the trigger, all sides seemed to concede that.

The question: Was it first or second-degree murder?

First degree means life in prison without parole whereas second degree means Forster could be out in less than 30 years.

The defense pointed out that Forster had a terrible childhood and was bi-polar. He started drinking in middle school and was high on drugs, homeless and threatened suicide days and hours before the murder.

The prosecution called the shooting by Forster suicide by cop. That he had threatened to kill a cop before he would go back to jail. That Forster knew what he was doing when the killing occurred.

The jury agreed with the prosecution. First-degree murder.

There may be victims’ impact statements during Thursday's sentencing. Officer Snyder is survived by his wife, a young boy, his parent, family and many people who loved him.