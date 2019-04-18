One person confirmed dead following massive fire in Columbia, Illinois

Posted 9:50 am, April 18, 2019, by

COLUMBIA, Ill.- One person is confirmed dead following a massive house fire in Columbia, Illinois according to Columbia Fire Department Public Information Officer Brad Roessler.

The fire broke out in the 7000 block of Summit View Dr. in Columbia around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene to assist in putting out the extensive blaze.

FOX2 Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the area where the home is confirmed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

This is a breaking news story. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.