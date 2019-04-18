One person confirmed dead following massive fire in Columbia, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Ill.- One person is confirmed dead following a massive house fire in Columbia, Illinois according to Columbia Fire Department Public Information Officer Brad Roessler.

The fire broke out in the 7000 block of Summit View Dr. in Columbia around 3:00 a.m. Thursday.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene to assist in putting out the extensive blaze.

FOX2 Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flew over the area where the home is confirmed to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

