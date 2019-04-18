Man convicted of killing Officer Snyder sentenced to life in prison without parole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - The man who shot and killed St. Louis County officer Blake Snyder has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Trenton Forster, 20, was convicted in February for the 2016 shooting death.

Elizabeth Snyder forgives Trenton Forster, but says “I want him to always remember what he did to us.”

There was no question during the trial that Forster pulled the trigger, all sides seemed to concede that. The question: Was it first or second-degree murder?

The defense pointed out that Forster had a terrible childhood and was bi-polar. He started drinking in middle school and was high on drugs, homeless and threatened suicide days and hours before the murder.

The prosecution called the shooting by Forster suicide by cop. That he had threatened to kill a cop before he would go back to jail. That Forster knew what he was doing when the killing occurred.

The jury agreed with the prosecution. First-degree murder.

Officer Snyder is survived by his wife, a young child, his parents, family and many people who loved him.