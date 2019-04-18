Cut down your Bradford pear tree and this group will ‘buy it back’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - On April 26, in celebration of Arbor Day, homeowners in Missouri will be able to exchange evidence that they cut down their Bradford pear tree for a free tree native to Missouri. Both the Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force, and Forest Relief Missouri, are teaming up to raise awareness about the invasive tree and incentivize the public to help cut them down.

Anyone who wants to participate should take a photo of themselves with a cut-down, in-bloom Callery pear tree from their yard, and bring it to the Forest Releaf CommuniTree Gardens Nursery at 2194 Creve Coeur Mill Rd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 26. Be sure to make it there early though, because the offer will last as long as there are trees available.

Participants will have the opportunity to receive one of the following trees: Bur Oak, Northern Red Oak, Shumard Oak, Roughleaf Dogwood, Buttonbush and hackberry.

To be eligible for a free tree, participants can either bring a photo of themselves next to their cut-down Callery pear to the Forest Releaf CommuniTree Gardens Nursery or email the photo to info@moinvasives.org.

For more information on the event, visit: www.moreleaf.org