World Wide Technology announces naming rights for Gateway Motorsports Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - World WideTechnology is now the official technology partner of Gateway Motorsports Park the company announced in a press release Wednesday.

The newly-renamed Gateway Motorsports Park is now known as "World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway."

"With Dave Steward and World Wide Technology involved at Gateway, the sky's the limit. We've come a long way and see the stage for great racing and for the fans having a great time," said Curtis Francois, owner and president of Gateway.

In addition to naming rights, World Wide Technology will also become the official technology partner of the track and will use the motorsports park to advance development programs for the company and its community outreach initiatives.

"This is something dave and I love together and we have done together. It's all about the next generation as far as I'm concerned," said Dave Steward, chairman of World Wide Technology.

St. Louis-based World Wide Technology is a technology solution provider that provides digital strategy, innovative technology, and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe.

According to the release, WWT said the raceway will serve as a "cutting-edge proving ground" for technological advancements in fan experiences, as well as STEAM initiatives, community outreach, and diversity.

The Gateway race track hosts INDYCAR, NASCAR, and NHRA racing throughout the year and is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the St. Louis region. Representatives from all three racing bodies were in attendance for Wednesday's announcement.

"I think it's a huge validation of all the motorsports, especially going on at Gateway with Curtis and what he's put together. And it's really exciting there," said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

Dave Steward II and his company, Lion Forge, were actively engaged in the sponsorship, which speaks to the powerful future of this new alliance.

"We need more centers of excellence in town to put a spotlight and bring people in nationally, and this is one of those opportunities," Steward II said.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 has been a huge success and is breeding more success.

"We had 45,000 at Bommarito Automotive Group 500, we will have 25,000 at Gateway 200 in June, at NHRA about 25,000," said John Bommarito, president of the Bommarito Automotive Group. "St. Louis is quickly becoming a place to see world-class racing."

Dave steward and his son said they love racing and enjoy the sport together, which is a big reason they are getting involved.