Second woman in custody for assaulting school bus driver

ST. LOUIS – A second woman charged Tuesday in an assault on a school bus driver that was caught on tape is in custody.

Tiffany Pruitt was taken into custody Wednesday evening by housing authority officers.

Pruitt and Ty’Andra Williams were charged with assault after dragging Patrula Griffin off her school bus, throwing her to the ground and kicking her.

Williams also faces charges of trespassing on a school bus and endangering the welfare of a child.

Griffin hasn’t been back to work since the attack. Her attorney said it’s unclear when or if she’ll be able to return.