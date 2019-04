Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - West Watson Rd between Bradford Woods and Fox Bridge is closed after a car struck a telephone pole early Wednesday.

Police responded to the area just before 5:30 a.m.

The driver did not suffer any major injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Officials have not reported that anyone in the area had lost power.

No word yet if speed or alcohol played a factor in the accident.