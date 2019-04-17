× Rams win arbitration case, Kroenke can buy former practice facility for $1

ST. LOUIS – It appears Stan Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams have won their arbitration case against St. Louis.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the Rams and Kroenke have won the rights to purchase their former practice facility in Earth City for just one dollar.

The Earth City Complex, now run by Lou Fusz Athletics, was formerly known as Rams Park and home to the NFL team for more than two decades. Their lease promised they could buy the land and the building for just a dollar in 2024.