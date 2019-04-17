Rain brings cooler temps and potential for severe weather to Missouri & Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Warm spring breezes will return sending our high temperatures back up to near 80 this afternoon. There is a slight chance for a stray shower today. A cold front will bring a solid shot of showers and storms to the area late tonight between midnight and 4AM. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds and hail.

Scattered rain showers will persist Thursday with much cooler air takes control. The warmest part of Thursday will be around sunrise, in the low-60s with temperatures falling into the 50s the rest of the day.

