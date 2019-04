ELKTON, Md. – A Maryland man is accused of kicking a puppy to death while it was tied to a fence, according to WBFF.

Police reportedly arrested Ibe Lyles, 42, for allegedly kicking a 5-month-old pit bull puppy while it was unable to flee or protect itself.

Lyles is facing multiple charges, including aggravated animal cruelty, animal cruelty, restraining a dog to have limited movement and restraining a dog to limit water or shelter.

He is currently being held without bond.