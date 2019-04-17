Expert says woman found ring containing Charlotte Brontë’s hair, appraised it for $26K

ERDDIG, Wales – A lock of braided hair found inside a ring inscribed “C. Brontë” has been deemed “very likely” to have been the hair of the famous author Charlotte Brontë, according to the Guardian.

The ring was reportedly appraised on the latest episode of Antiques Roadshow, filmed in Erddig, north Wales, by expert Geoffrey Munna.

The unidentified woman told Munn said the ring belonged to her late father-in-law.

Munn said there was little reason to doubt the ring’s authenticity because such commemorative jewelry was common during the 19th century; Brontë died in 1855.

Woman finds ring filled with Charlotte Brontë's hair, is now $26,000 richer https://t.co/UG0cvJwjff pic.twitter.com/Had0Ly3a2K — Jezebel (@Jezebel) April 16, 2019

Principle curator at the Brontë society and Brontë Parsonage Museum Ann Dinsdale said the ring would make a “lovely addition” to the museum’s collection, assuming they could afford it.

According to Jezebel, the ring by itself would have been worth around $28 if it didn’t belong to the author of “Jane Eyre.” But, because even historians and jewelry experts said they had no reason to doubt the jewelry’s authenticity, the ring’s worth is reportedly closer to $26,000.