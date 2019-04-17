Car used in bank robbery hits church after police chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A car believed to have been used in a bank crashed into a north St. Louis church Wednesday afternoon, leaving a large hole in the building just days before Easter.

St. Louis police said the incident unfolded around noon when officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. According to witnesses, the suspect sped away as police tried to pull the vehicle over.

The driver was speeding in the 5000 block of Maffitt and crashed into the Days of Noah Church of God and Christ. The driver ran from the vehicle after the crash but police were able to take the suspect into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Police later found a large quantity of drugs in the vehicle. The car had been reported stolen during a robbery in January. When officers opened the trunk of the vehicle, they found license plates that were used in a bank robbery. It is not clear which bank robbery the vehicle was involved in.

Pastor Luther Taylor said on a normal Sunday, the church would be crowded. Now he's trying to figure out where his congregation will hold Easter services.

“It was a stolen car and it ran right both gas lines. I was quite surprised they say it was pretty bad. We had plans for Easter Sunday. I’m shocked that that something like this would happen just before Easter,” he said.

Pastor Taylor said he didn't have insurance on the church and he's hoping someone in the community will assist with boarding the building up.