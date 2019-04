× Admission to every national park is free on Saturday

ST. LOUIS – The National Park Service will kick off National Park Week by waiving all entrance fees Saturday, April 20.

Admission to more than 400 national park service sites, including the Gateway Arch, are free to everyone for national park week.

The entrance fee waiver does not cover amenities or user fees like camping, transportation or special tours.

For full list of National Parks visit: www.nps.gov