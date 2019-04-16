Woman found dead after Villa Ridge standoff, man arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - One person is dead after 6-hour stand-off in Villa Ridge. According to authorities, the stand-off started around 11:00pm Monday night at a mobile home at the Pacific Summitt Estates.

Police went to the 100 block of Ajax Avenue, in Villa Ridge, Missouri for a report of a deceased person. Deputies found the body of a woman with a single gunshot wound. Police believed that someone else was also inside the home. They set up a perimeter around the residence and attempted to contact the person inside.

After several hours of attempted negotiations, a deputy saw a man inside the home. He was lying down and police thought that he might be another victim.

Deputies eventually entered the home and they determined that the person on the ground may be suffering from a drug overdose. He was taken to a hospital where he was deemed to be fit for confinement. Police then arrested the 51-year-old man from Villa Ridge.

Police are not searching for anyone else in connection with the death of the woman. The man arrested in connection to this death has not yet been charged.

Update— A person is dead in Villa Ridge Missouri at the Pacific Summit Estates https://t.co/pajtJf4UNh — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 16, 2019