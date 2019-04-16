St. Ann officer and driver taken to the hospital after crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Ann officer was injured near the intersection of Ashby and Rock Road this morning. Police say the officer was driving south on Ashby, with lights and sirens on, when the cruiser was hit by another vehicle.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital. Police say that the drivers are not suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“We appreciate all who have shown concern regarding this accident and thanks to the other drivers in the area and the medics who were responsive ant the scene,” write St. Ann Police in a Facebook post.

