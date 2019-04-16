Police concerned over shooting victim’s disappearance

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued a missing persons advisory for 31-year-old Kenneth Brown. Brown has not been seen since March 4, 2019, by his family. The family reported his disappearance on April 5th.

Police are concerned, as Brown is a recent shooting victim, and that he was last seen leaving a family member’s home with an unknown male subject.

Brown is 6 feet tall 195 pounds, has short black hair, beard and brown eyes. He has a large tattoo on his left shoulder and has a gunshot wound on his chin.

If you have seen Kenneth Brown or know of his whereabouts, place call 911 or the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.