Law enforcement seeks suspect in church arson

Posted 8:50 pm, April 16, 2019, by

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Ryan E. Radel.  Radel is a suspect in an arson investigating of a fire at the Cherryville Church of God.

Authorities believe Radel knows he’s facing charges and may flee the area possibly in a silver 2007 Honda Accord with Missouri license plate UN0 N4H.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Radel, please call 911 or the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 573-775-2125.

