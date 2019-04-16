Husband faces murder charges after beating death of wife – Recently released in ‘Bail Project’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman is dead after she was beaten in her apartment. The man accused of killing Marcia Johnson, 54, was able to bond out of jail just before the beating. Now, Samuel Lee Scott, 54, has been charged with murder.

Marcia was found with a severe head injury on the night of April 9th inside a south city apartment on Wisconsin Avenue that she shared with her husband, Samuel Lee Scott. A family member found Marcia. She was rushed to the hospital, but police say she died five days later from her injuries.

The family member says Marcia, “Had brain damage, she suffered broken bones, ribs, multiple bones in her face.”

Scott was arrested and charged on April 5th with misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly hitting Marcia on “the right side of her face with his fist” in January. The documents say he, “admitted having struck her.”

The court documents show Scott had been charged with misdemeanor assault for an attack in January. They also reveal that he was able to bond out of jail on April 9th with the help of a group called “The Bail Project.” That is a national organization with an office in downtown St. Louis. Their website says, “We pay bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence.” His bail was $5,000, cash only.

The court documents say that “after being released on April 9th, the defendant, (who is Scott), approached the victim of the Domestic Assault 4th charge, (who was Marcia), and repeatedly struck her in the head.” The documents reveal that Scott’s bond was revoked and that he is now under arrest and being investigated for Domestic Assault 1st Degree. The motion to revoke Scott’s bond which was filed prior to Marcia`s death says that the April 9th attack left Marcia with “life-threatening injuries.”

We have reached out to The Bail Project for a comment but have not heard back. The site manager for the St. Louis Bail Project, Mike Milton, gave a statement to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. He called the situation a “heartbreaking tragedy” but went on to say that “it is crucial to remember that bail didn`t cause this tragedy.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Marcia.