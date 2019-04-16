× Gateway Grizzlies offering special tickets to benefit rebuilding Notre-Dame

SAUGET, IL – The Gateway Grizzlies are offering baseball fans the opportunity to help rebuild the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris that tragically burned Monday.

From now till Easter Sunday, April 21st fans can purchase special tickets for the Grizzlies Bastille Day game on July 14th. All proceeds from the ticket sales will aid in the reconstruction effort.

The tickets can be purchased on the Grizzlies website.

The game is scheduled for a 6:05 pm start time, and special ticket purchases will be available till 11:30 pm Easter Sunday.

For more information, fans can call the Grizzlies office at 618-337-3000.