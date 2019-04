Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A Newark firefighter is trying to return a photo he found in the rubble of the 9/11 attacks.

It's a Polaroid photograph of a little boy playing with a toy golf club.

The firefighter spent days at Ground Zero searching for survivors. That's when he found the picture. He's been trying to find its owner in the years since.

His daughter reached out to WPIX. She said her family just wants to give the photo's owner a small piece of their life back.