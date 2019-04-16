× Dept. of Homeland Security officer fires shot at vehicle in downtown St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A federal officer with the Department of Homeland Security fired a shot at a person who attempted to run him over in downtown St. Charles.

The incident occurred Tuesday, April 16, near 5th Street and Interstate 70.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 learned St. Charles police and Homeland Security were conducting a joint investigation of an individual in the downtown area. That individual drove towards a DHS officer, who fired a single shot at the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled from the area traveling east on I-70.

Authorities said this was not a counter-terrorism investigation.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.