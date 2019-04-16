× Clayton police look for mask-wearing bank robber

CLAYTON, Mo. – Investigators with the Clayton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a bank robbery.

According to Corporal Korey Golcynski, a police spokesperson, the robbery took place Tuesday around 12:45 p.m. at the Commerce Bank in the 6300 block of Clayton Road.

The robber walked into the bank, displayed a handgun, and demanded money from the teller. The man was wearing a royal blue face mask, a grey St. Louis Blues hooded sweatshirt, black jogging pants, dark/charcoal-colored tennis shoes, and light blue gloves.

Police said the teller handed over an undisclosed sum of money and the robber left the bank. No one was injured during the robbery.

The robber was described as an African-American man between 5’3” and 5’6” tall.

Anyone with information on the robber’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Clayton police at 314-290-8420.