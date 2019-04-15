Trio arrested during drug bust outside Bethalto credit union

BETHALTO, Ill. – Two men and a woman were arrested last week outside a Bethalto-area credit union on drug-related charges.

According to a spokesperson for the Bethalto Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday, April 11 at 5 p.m. in the parking lot of First Mid America Credit Union on E. Bethalto Boulevard.

A concerned citizen alerted an officer to a vehicle parked outside the building. The officer saw two people unconscious inside the vehicle. They were identified as 31-year-old Frederick Vernardos and 22-year-old Samantha Kenshalo.

As the officer attempted to check on their well-being, a third person exited the credit union and approached the car. This individual was identified as 45-year-old Michael Schmidt.

The officer learned Schmidt had several warrants out for his arrest from Madison County. Schmidt was taken into custody.

Vernardos was taken into custody for driving with a revoked license. Kenshalo was apprehended or obstructing identification and aggravated battery of a police officer.

Police inspected the vehicle and seized approximately 40 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 8 pills of a suspected controlled substance, a misdemeanor amount of suspected marijuana, other assorted drug paraphernalia, and over $4,000 cash.

Schmidt and Kenshalo were eventually transported to the Madison County Jail. Vernardos was released from Bethalto police custody.