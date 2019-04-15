Tractor trailer fire causes major delays on eastbound I-70 near Highway K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. — All lanes of I-70 were closed for several hours Monday morning after a tractor-trailer fire.

Police said the fire started around 4 a.m., just before Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Traffic is backed up but is starting to move again, two lanes are open and two lanes are closed.

Emergency responders were able to put out the fire. Tow trucks are on the scene working to clear the truck off the road.

It's not known why the truck caught on fire.

