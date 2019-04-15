Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Tractor trailer fire causes major delays on eastbound I-70 near Highway K

Posted 9:36 am, April 15, 2019, by

O'FALLON, Mo. — All lanes of I-70  were closed for several hours Monday morning after a tractor-trailer fire.

Police said the fire started around 4 a.m., just before Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.

Traffic is backed up but is starting to move again, two lanes are open and two lanes are closed.

Emergency responders were able to put out the fire. Tow trucks are on the scene working to clear the truck off the road.

It's not known why the truck caught on fire.

Grab our app for traffic alerts here: Android – Apple

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.