Spanish Lake 14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A 14-year-old Spanish Lake boy died Sunday after accidentally shooting himself while playing with a gun.

St. Louis County police said Evione Holts was shot inside of his home in the 1700 block of Parktree Lane around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“When you see yellow tape was up, I knew something bad had happened. You know somebody lost their life,” said a neighbor.

At one point, authorities termed it a suspicious death but the investigation later revealed Holts accidentally shot himself while mishandling a firearm.

Residents said Holts and his family moved in the neighborhood a few years ago. Police said they’re still working to determine the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting, how Holts got a hold of the weapon, or who the gun belong too.

Detectives said no adults were home when the shots were fired.

It's unclear at this point if anyone will face charges.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear these types of things when it’s around you,” said Shalwan, a neighbor. “Residents say they heard around two gunshots and call 911.

“It's always a tragedy, our young boys getting caught in these types of situations and my heart goes out to the family.”