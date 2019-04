× Missing 15-month-old found safe

UPDATE: Lillith Bonpaige has been found safe. Original story is below.

ROLLA, Mo. – First responders in Rolla are searching for a missing toddler Monday.

Fifteen-month-old Lillith Bonpaige was last seen around 12:30 p.m. off of Old St James Road near the old Cantex building. She was wearing a pink onesie.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rolla Police Department at 573-308-1213 or your local law enforcement agency at 911.