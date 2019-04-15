Restoration St. Louis aims to remake downtown restoring architectural gems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Hotel St. Louis is a throwback to an era when this city was the fourth largest in the country.

It’s been restored to its former beauty and brought in the 21st century.

Now it’s getting a next-door neighbor.

The two buildings go hand-in-hand simply because we came we were brought down here to try and bring this section of the community back to life.

The Chemical building was originally designed by Boston native Henry Ives Cobb in 1896. The nearby former Union Trust building was built in 1893 and design by famed architect Louis Sullivan

“But this is one of Luis Sullivan’s original buildings that we re-glazed the glass. It is insulated glass and it frames the most wonderful view of an 1896 historic façade of the building that is an architectural gem in itself. They don’t build them like this anymore and this is a one of a kind and it’s in St. Louis Missouri,” said Amrit Gill, President of Restoration St. Louis.

Amrit Gill and his wife Amy are the driving force behind Restoration St. Louis. They have already turned 705 all live into a new unique downtown destination in with Hotel St. Louis. Now 721 Olive will live again.

Restoration St. Louis will link the two buildings, featuring an additional 84 guest room 72 luxury apartments, a ballroom, restaurant, and rooftop bar.

This is a community that has given me a lot. I came here with nothing except a halfway decent education and then I got a better education. So this community has given me everything, and you know that old saying, to those whom much is given much is expected.

That estimated $54 million division of the kitchen renovation of the Chemical building is expected to be completed by 2020.