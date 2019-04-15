Questions being raised about the ‘Bail Project’ role in the death of St. Louis woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A south St. Louis woman is dead after she was beaten in her apartment.

Now there are questions about how a possible player in the case was able to bond out of jail just before the beating.

Family members of the victim, in this case, 54-year-old Marcia Johnson, are still trying to comprehend what’s happened.

They can`t believe their loved one is gone, allegedly murdered in her own home.

“She was loving, kind-hearted. She loved her kids, they were her heart,” said a family member about Marcia who did not want to be identified.

She added, “I can`t wrap my head around it, it`s shocking.”

St. Louis police say Marcia was found with a severe head injury on the night of April 9th inside a south city apartment on Wisconsin that she shared with her husband 54-year-old Samuel Lee Scott.

Marcia was rushed to the hospital but police say she died five days later from her injuries.

We`re told another family member found Marcia.

“They went to her house, knocked on the door no answer, called no answer, went in the house, seen a puddle of blood, looked behind the door and she was just slumped over unresponsive,” explained the family member we spoke with.

She added, “She had brain damage, she suffered broken bones, ribs, multiple bones in her face.”

Investigators won`t release details about a suspect except to say that he is a 54-year-old African- American male.

They tell us Marcia was unable to provide information because of her condition.

However, court documents reveal that Scott was arrested and charged on April 5th with misdemeanor domestic assault for allegedly hitting Marcia on 'the right side of her face with his fist' back in January.

The documents say Scott 'admitted having struck her.'

The court documents also reveal that Scott was able to bond out of jail on April 9th with the help of a group called 'The Bail Project.'

That is a national organization with an office in downtown St. Louis.

Its website says, 'We pay bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence.'

Scott`s bail was $5,000 cash only.

The court documents say that 'after being released on April 9th, the defendant, (who is Scott), approached the victim of the Domestic Assault 4th charge, (who was Marcia), and repeatedly struck her in the head.'

The documents reveal that Scott`s bond was revoked and that he is now under arrest and being investigated for Domestic Assault 1st Degree.

The motion to revoke Scott`s bond which was filed prior to Marcia`s death says that the April 9th attack left Marcia with 'life-threatening injuries.'

The family member we spoke with wants justice for Marcia.

She said, “That he faces life. That he suffers for the rest of his life.”

The documents reveal that prosecutors now want no bond for Scott.

We reached out to ‘The Bail Project’ for a comment but have not heard back.

However, the site manager for the St. Louis Bail Project, Mike Milton, gave a statement to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

He called the situation a 'heartbreaking tragedy' but went on to say that 'it is crucial to remember that bail didn`t cause this tragedy.'

At this point authorities have not issued charges in Marcia`s killing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Marcia.