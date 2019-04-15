Election results: Polls close in Missouri and Illinois

Human remains found in Gasconade County barrel

Posted 9:50 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:48PM, April 15, 2019

GASCONADE COUNTY, MO – The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a body found near the Gasconade River.  Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Division pulled the barrel from the boat ramp and determined that it was suspicious in nature on Friday, April 12th.  The barrel was taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office in Columbia, where human remains were found in the barrel Monday.

An investigation has been launched to identify the remains and to determine the cause of death.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.