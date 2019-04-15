House committee subpoenas Trump financial information from accounting firm

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has subpoenaed Trump financial information from Mazars, an accounting firm that once prepared several years’ worth of President Donald Trump’s financial statements, according to a Monday memo to committee members from Chairman Elijah Cummings.

Cummings had said he intended to issue a “friendly subpoena” because Mazars USA had requested it from the committee before providing records.

Cummings is requesting financial information dating back 10 years after Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen accused Trump of inflating his net worth in an attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills football team.

In the memo, Cummings said the subpoena is also based on “corroborating documents” that “raise grave questions about whether the President has been accurate in his financial reporting.”

Cummings and other Democratic committee chairs have been inquiring after the President’s financial information as part of several probes into Trump and his businesses. On Monday, multiple House committees issued subpoenas to a number of financial institutions as a part of their investigations into Trump’s finances.

Cummings and two other committee chairs have requested financial information related to the Trump International Hotel from Capital One, which also requested a subpoena before providing material to Congress.

Republicans have accused Cummings of abusing his committee’s oversight powers while targeting Trump’s finances.

Oversight’s top Republican, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, said in a statement Friday, “Chairman Cummings’s announcement of a subpoena to a private company to pry into the President’s personal finances is an astonishing abuse of this Committee’s authority and a disgraceful departure from the fair and legitimate oversight he promised.”