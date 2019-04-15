× Driver hits utility pole, knocks out power for hundreds of Illinois customers

EAST ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A driver lost control of his car and hit a utility pole, causing 450 customers to lose power.

The accident happened at the intersection of State Street and North 38th Monday morning around 1:15 a.m.

We are told three occupants plus the driver of the vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Customers are still without power, crews weren’t sure when power would be restored.