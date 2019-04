Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found outside KIPP Wisdom Academy in south St. Louis.

Police say the victim was discovered just before 6:30 a.m. in the stairway outside of the Academy in the 2000 block of Ohio Avenue.

A homicide unit responded to the scene.

Investigators said the autopsy would determine if the man's death would be considered suspicious.

No further information was given by authorities.