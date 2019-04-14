× Sullivan police on the lookout for missing woman with dementia

SULLIVAN, MO – The Sullivan Police Department is on the lookout for a missing woman with dementia. The department says 69-year-old Betty Alexander has not been seen since this past Thursday, April 11th around 3 pm.

Ms. Alexander is a white female, 5 foot 2 inches, 145 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. She wears her hair at shoulder length and may not be wearing shoes.

She takes medication but is not believed to be in possession of any at this time.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Betty Alexander, please call 911 or the Sullivan Police Department at 573-468-8001.