High winds cause damage and power outages for thousands in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Extreme winds are causing widespread problems all across the region. Thousands are spending the morning in the dark. There are plenty of power outages reported after the recent high winds. Ameren map shows over 30,000 customers out of power this morning. Clean up crews will be very busy once the weather clears.

This morning area rain and wind gust that exceeded 50 miles per hour in parts of the St. Louis toppled some trees and resulted in thousands of power outages. Street crews are working to quickly clear down trees or tree limbs which could cause some travel problems this morning.

The winds have begun to ease just a little but many residents will be waking up without power. We are working to get an update from Ameren on exactly how long the power outages will last.

Truck 6 reports: Two large trees down; completely blocking the street. Requesting a response from the Forestry Department. #STLCity #stlwx #YourFireDepartment #StormMode — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 14, 2019