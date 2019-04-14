× County Police investigating fatal shooting of 14-year-old

SPANISH LAKE, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old male in Spanish Lake. Police say officers were called to the 1700 block of Parktree Lane for a sudden death. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered a 14-year-old male who had been shot.

The teen was transported to the hospital for treatment but was later declared deceased.

The county’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons has taken over the investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).