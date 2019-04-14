City to reevaluate winter response for the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team sits down with the Official that's in charge of the St. Louis city department in charge of programs for the homeless.

Irene Agustine says her agency will reevaluate their performance and policies during this winter’s cold crisis. Some of those policies might be changed.

She says there's a chance that the temperature at which shelter beds are opened up may be raised. Right now, the threshold is 20 degrees or 25 degrees when it's snowing.

Agustine says no firm decision has been made about that and other questions raised during the Winter Outreach.

She says she'd give her agency a B on its performance this winter, but a lot of the homeless and their supporters say they wouldn't grade the agency that high.